Civilization Hits One Day Volume of $186,248.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Civilization has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $186,248.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civilization coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,416.98 or 1.00088658 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

