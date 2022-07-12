ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.63 on Friday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 27.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
About ClearOne (Get Rating)
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.