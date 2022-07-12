Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.88.
About Clough Global Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
