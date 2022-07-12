Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GLO stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

