Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $37.71

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $39.17. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $50,654.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,073.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,453.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,777 shares of company stock valued at $113,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

