Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Up to $37.71

Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $39.17. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $39.17, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 718,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coastal Financial (CCB)
- Continuining to Asses Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.