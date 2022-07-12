CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. 46,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,580,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COMM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 235.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 17,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,217.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CommScope by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 381,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CommScope by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

