Comparing Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Nephros -53.75% -36.24% -30.71%

55.6% of Nephros shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Calmare Therapeutics and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nephros has a consensus price target of $10.63, suggesting a potential upside of 627.74%. Given Nephros’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nephros $10.40 million 1.45 -$4.11 million ($0.55) -2.65

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nephros.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company also develops and sells real-time water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. In addition, it offers water filters that improve the taste and odor of water, as well as reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment under the Nephros and AETHER brands for the food service, hospitality, convenience store, and health care markets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

