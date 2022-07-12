Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($24.38) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.81) to GBX 1,825 ($21.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($15.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.84) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 2,050 ($24.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,751.50 ($20.83).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,789 ($21.28) on Friday. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($16.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841.98 ($21.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £31.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4,363.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,723.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,696.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other news, insider Sundar Raman purchased 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($21.12) per share, for a total transaction of £89,332.80 ($106,247.38). Also, insider Ireena Vittal purchased 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($21.36) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,371.03).

About Compass Group (Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.