Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Declares $0.20 None Dividend

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE CFF opened at C$2.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of C$81.90 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.98. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$71.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFF shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.