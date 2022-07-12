Consolidated Capital Management LLC Invests $4.83 Million in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.58.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.