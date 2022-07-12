Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Upstart comprises approximately 3.5% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Upstart worth $21,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Upstart by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,550 shares of company stock worth $7,120,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 106,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,591. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

