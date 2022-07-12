Consolidated Investment Group LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,512,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

