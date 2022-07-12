Consolidated Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210,699 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $104,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,100,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after buying an additional 169,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after buying an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 202,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,198,666. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lyft from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lyft from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.