Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Construction Partners has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper acquired 30,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 266,648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,731 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.