Convex Finance (CVX) Price Reaches $5.14 on Top Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.14 or 0.00026509 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $332.56 million and $11.02 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00108786 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

