Cook Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00109985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

