Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $498.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.18 and a 200-day moving average of $516.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $404.53 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

