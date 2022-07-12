Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($36.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($34.02) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($30.57)) on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,975 ($35.38) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,792.55 ($33.21).

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,030.50 ($24.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,244.84. The firm has a market cap of £149.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 886.68. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($21.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.25).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

