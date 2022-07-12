Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

