Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of T opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

