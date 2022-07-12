Crewe Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

MUB stock opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

