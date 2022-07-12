Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 540 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

