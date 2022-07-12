Critical Review: Roivant Sciences (ROIV) & Its Rivals

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) is one of 946 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Roivant Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Roivant Sciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roivant Sciences -1,528.89% -55.50% -43.99% Roivant Sciences Competitors -3,125.81% -135.90% -9.04%

This table compares Roivant Sciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roivant Sciences $55.29 million -$845.26 million -3.02 Roivant Sciences Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -1.31

Roivant Sciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Roivant Sciences and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roivant Sciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Roivant Sciences Competitors 2715 12440 38594 611 2.68

Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 174.68%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.37%. Given Roivant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roivant Sciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Roivant Sciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

