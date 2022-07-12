Crypton (CRP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $95,620.00

Crypton (CRP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Crypton coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $95,620.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00107437 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,814.62 or 1.00021823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,668,278 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.