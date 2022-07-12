CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,882. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

