CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $49,442.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00027625 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.75 or 0.99954143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00029092 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00245808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00040507 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.