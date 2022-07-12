Cyclub Tops 24 Hour Volume of $336,516.00 (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Cyclub has a market cap of $8.23 million and $336,516.00 worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclub coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

Cyclub Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.