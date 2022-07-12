Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires Shares of 17,101 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $388.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

