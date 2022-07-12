Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires Shares of 2,095 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PEP stock opened at $170.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
