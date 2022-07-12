Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New $4.23 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ASML from €945.00 ($945.00) to €960.00 ($960.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($800.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.67.

ASML opened at $443.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $412.67 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $519.59 and a 200 day moving average of $613.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

