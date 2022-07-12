Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $88.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

