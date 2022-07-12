D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,310. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

