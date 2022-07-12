Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

ATHM stock opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 159.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

