Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Down 20.6%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Rating) shares dropped 20.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75.

Get Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche alerts:

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.