Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 1,416 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 519,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,948. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.