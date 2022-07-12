Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 1,416 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. The stock had a trading volume of 519,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,948. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DAWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
