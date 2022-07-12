DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of DBVT opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.56.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

