Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading 6% Higher

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 31,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,144,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

The firm has a market cap of $874.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

