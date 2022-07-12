DeFi Pulse Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.00 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $43.00 million and approximately $367,483.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for about $76.92 or 0.00396590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.79 or 1.00001974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DPI is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi . DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

