DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001327 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00108091 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,615,714 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

