DeHive Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (DHV) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market capitalization of $454,125.51 and $84,908.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

