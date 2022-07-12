DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 44,491 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,491 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Netflix worth $121,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.20. 144,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,521. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Edward Jones cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Pivotal Research cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

