DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 106,914 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,729 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,914 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Adobe were worth $303,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $378.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.08. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

