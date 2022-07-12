DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 29,778 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,138,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,778 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Mastercard worth $412,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Shares of MA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.60. The stock had a trading volume of 36,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.