DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of Truist Financial worth $161,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 634.9% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,496. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

