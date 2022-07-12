DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,002 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $154,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

PYPL stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,493,208. The company has a market cap of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.