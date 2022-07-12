DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $124.03 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $124,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.72.

NYSE DE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.34. 15,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,697. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.05. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

