DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $141.06 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $141,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,433,862.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.25.

MPWR stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $386.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.