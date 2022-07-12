DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $168.60 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,792,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $168,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. 37,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

