DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,580 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.77% of Quanta Services worth $145,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

PWR traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $129.75. 7,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.