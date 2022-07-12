DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,169 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of Eaton worth $121,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.87.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

